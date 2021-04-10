OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe Police Department are looking for endangered missing 14-year-old Kimberlinn Chadwick.
Chadwick was last seen Saturday morning in Kansas City, MO. She is a white female, 5'7", 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie. black pants, bland and clear slide on sandals.
Chadwick is endangered due to her age and comments of self-harm.
Anyone with information please call Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.
