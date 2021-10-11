OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 13-year-old girl.
Angelika Smith was last seen in the 1100 block of E Northview St in Olathe around 5:40 Monday evening. She is described as a black female, 6'0", 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Smith was last seen wearing a black/gray snowflake jacket and shorts. She was seen leaving the area on foot.
Police say she is listed as endangered due to her age and reduced mental capacity.
Anyone seeing Smith or with information on this investigation is asked to call OPD at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
