OLATHE, KS (AP) -- A 51-year-old former Olathe nursing home employee pleaded guilty to stealing jewelry from a resident suffering from dementia.
Tonette Raylene Ealy, of Kansas City, KS, pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor count of mistreatment of a dependent adult. She also was ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
The Kansas City Star reports as a part of the plea deal, a second count was dismissed.
Ealy was placed on probation for one year. She will serve 30 days as a condition of the probation.
She was charged last year with stealing jewelry worth less than $1,500 from two patients and selling the items at a pawn shop.
