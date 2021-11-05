Olathe North

A football coach at Olathe North has died, according to the team. 

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- A football coach at Olathe North has died, according to the team.

Dirks was an assistant head coach at the school and was a teacher for the school district.

"With heavy hearts we announce that Coach Josh Dirks passed away yesterday," the Olathe North Twitter account tweeted. "He was an outstanding Coach, a Family man that will be missed greatly. Our sincerest Condolences to his family and please keep the Olathe North Football team and community in your prayers."

A GoFundMe page has been set up

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.