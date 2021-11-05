OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- A football coach at Olathe North has died, according to the team.
Dirks was an assistant head coach at the school and was a teacher for the school district.
"With heavy hearts we announce that Coach Josh Dirks passed away yesterday," the Olathe North Twitter account tweeted. "He was an outstanding Coach, a Family man that will be missed greatly. Our sincerest Condolences to his family and please keep the Olathe North Football team and community in your prayers."
