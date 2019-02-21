OLATHE, Kan. (AP/KCTV) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man and a minor have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Overland Park teen.
The Kansas City Star reports that court records show that Alan Hicks, of Olathe, is jailed on $1 million bond after he was taken into custody Wednesday night.
Police also say Juriah Jones, 17, was also involved and is charged with first-degree murder.
He was charged last month with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Ben Workman-Greco. The teen was killed Jan. 23 in an Overland Park apartment, where he had moved about two weeks earlier.
No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.