KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas man was sentenced today to pay a $5,000 fine for unlawfully importing endangered leopard cats.
The leopard cat is a small wild cat native to Asia. It is considered an endangered species under federal law.
Lawrence E. Payne, a 34-year-old from Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Endangered Species Act.
The investigation began when Payne applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a breeding license for Asian leopard cats.
When investigators served a search warrant at his home, they found three such animals and he admitted to importing them.
