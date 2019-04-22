OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A Johnson County man is facing multiple charges after police say he punched a 1-year-old in the face last month.
Court records show 32-year-old Christopher Michael Moise of Olathe was charged with aggravated child endangerment, domestic battery and possessing drug paraphernalia following the incident.
Moise’s bond was revoked Monday.
According the court documents, Moise hit the child on the side of the head and left a red mark. He also harmed a woman with whom investigators said he had a relationship.
Moise is currently in custody at the Johnson County Jail and is schedule to next be in count on Tuesday.
