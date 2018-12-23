JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County, Kansas court has charged a man with sexual intercourse with a child.
Javier Vera-Santos of Olathe, has been charged in connection to an alleged child rape that happened sometime between July 23, 2003 and January 6, 2006.
He was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Saturday night.
The bond has been set at $100,000.
The arraignment is scheduled for December 26, 2018.
