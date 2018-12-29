OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) -- A 56-year-old Olathe man is accused of "fondling or touching" three children under the age of 14.
Timothy Sullivan appeared in Johnson County Court on Friday afternoon.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Online court records indicate he worked with the Olathe School District. It's unknown what title he had.
A $100,000 bond was set for Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.