JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Police arrested a 24-year-old Olathe man Thursday who they say sexually abused a teenager.
Blake Vanaman Lee was booked on a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Investigators said the abuse happened between August and September of this year in Johnson County and that the victim was under 16 years old.
Lee was booked into the Johnson County Jail with a bond set at $50,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.