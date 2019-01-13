OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Florence Tetuan has been beating the odds for nearly five years now.
“She’s a miracle,” said Christina Tetuan, mother.
A gene mutation left her with neurological issues and she is unable to walk or speak.
Doctors told her parents she wouldn’t make it past her first birthday.
Next month, she’ll turn five.
“Doctors told us we were never going to bring her home to our house outside the hospital and we’re going to celebrate her fifth birthday next month,” said Christina Tetuan.
And there’s no question Florence’s little neighbors will be celebrating her on that day as well, in fact, a group of kids celebrates her every day.
And that’s why they all gathered in Florence’s front yard this weekend to build her a snowman.
Her dad carried her to her bedroom window where she was able to see for herself.
It was a sentiment that meant more to the family than the kids could ever begin to grasp.
“I had to step away from the window because I had tears streaming down my face because kids are so innocent and they just don’t see any difference,” Christina Tetuan voiced.
More than anything, Florence’s parents say they’ve always wanted their daughter to be included, to have friends and she does.
“There’s like ten of them and they’re always together, it’s amazing there’s different ages and they’re always playing,” explained Jesse Tetuan, father.
During the spring and summer months, the kids also go over and read to Florence, each of them say they simply love spending time with her.
They say they couldn’t wait to put their snowman building skills to work for her.
And they did it for one reason…
“Because we want Florence to be happy during the winter season,” stated Joe Dempsie, 10 years old.
“Because I wanted Florence to be happy about all of us,” said Brouillette Plummer, 6 years old.
“We just wanted to make sure her day was special,” voiced Peyton Vena, 12 years old.
Mission accomplished.
“She was looking out her window and I believe in her heart she was saying yes I really love it,” said Dempsie.
