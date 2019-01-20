OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Fire Department had to rescue a deer who fell through ice on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at Lake Olathe at about 12:30 p.m.
The fire department said in a tweet that the deer was stuck in five feet of water but that they were able to get it out.
"This is a great reminder for all of us to stay safe by simply staying off the ice," they said.
