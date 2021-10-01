OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Fire Department lost a member of its team this week.
Chaplain Rick Giardine died after an illness on Thursday, according to the department.
Giardine just celebrated his 18th year with the department. He began volunteering his services in September of 2003.
"We take pride knowing he was not only a friend but a member of our family. "Padre" you will be missed!" the department said on Twitter.
pic.twitter.com/kuspzEYzKj— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) October 1, 2021
