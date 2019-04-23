OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Jamie Van Syoc is a teacher at Woodland Elementary School located at 11601 S. Woodland St.
Van Syoc received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Kristina Cole.
"Mrs. Van Syoc has the biggest heart. Not only does she teach children with special needs, she has built close bonds and relationships with us, the parents. You can tell she truly loves and cares about the kids and takes pride in being their teacher. Everyday she has a smile on her face, and the students love her warm and friendly personality. My daughter who has autism and has been in Jamie's class since kindergarten, absolutely adores her and looks forward to going to school everyday. She truly deserves this recognition. Please please please pick her," Cole said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
