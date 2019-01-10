OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- One person was critically injured after an SUV crashed into a pond Thursday morning.
The call came in about 10:15 a.m. at the corner of College Boulevard and South Lone Elm Road.
The vehicle that went into the pond had continued eastbound after the wreck and then swerved off the road into the pond. The pond is south of College Boulevard and east of Lone Elm Road.
College Boulevard is closed because of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for the latest details.
