OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time since his arrest, the 42-year-old accused of toppling headstones in one of Olathe’s most historic cemeteries has gone before a judge.

We still don’t know why a 42-year-old man would do this, but he did have some words for us following his arraignment.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m so ashamed of myself,” said Alex Deason, vandalized Olathe cemetery.

Deason is charged with criminal desecration of property between $1,000 and $25,000.

The City of Olathe says at their last assessment, they calculated about $7,000 worth of damage.

They counted 47 toppled, cracked, and damaged headstones.

The good news is the city is going to absorb that cost.

Families who had property damaged will not have to pay for repairs or replacements.

KCTV5 spoke to a few families at the cemetery Monday who were shocked to hear that all the damage was done by one person. Most had assumed it was likely a group of teenagers.

Those same folks were also happy to see many repairs have already been made. Two headstones have been repaired with what appears to be dry cement glue.

Others though, seem to be beyond repair, like one dated from 1885.