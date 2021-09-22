JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- An Olathe man has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery.
Kulavudhi Kasemvudhi, the owner of Balanced Life Massage and Wellness in Olathe, will spend the next 36 months in prison and was placed on probation for 24 months.
He was originally charged with one count of sexual battery in December.
Following that initial news, two additional charges of sexual battery were filed against him in March 15 after additional victims came forward to local authorities.
He also must register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.
"We would like to thank the three victims for having the courage to come forward and hold Kulavudhi Kasemvudhi accountable for his actions," the Johnson County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
