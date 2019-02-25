OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- High schools in the Olathe Public Schools are now making changes to the rest of the year because of all the snow days in the district.
The high schools are adding 10 minutes to their day starting at 7:50 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. There will also not be any more late start Thursdays this year.
High school buses will run on the same schedule as they have all year.
So far, these changes do not affect the elementary and middle schools.
The district says that if subsequent inclement weather days are called, additional adjustments will need to be made to the high school schedule.
