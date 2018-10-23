SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A woman in Shawnee was injured after being hit by a trash truck Tuesday morning.
Police and medical personnel responded to the scene in the 6500 block of Halsey just before 10 a.m.
Officers said the trash truck driven by a 37-year-old man from Tonganoxie was backing up after collecting trash on a dead end street when it hit the woman.
Crews said the 69-year-old woman’s injuries were critical. She is being treated at an area hospital.
Police said the driver and company officials are cooperating with the investigation.
