GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – A duplex is a total loss after a fire.
Flames could be seen shooting out the roof of the building near 67th terrace and Askew, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
Part of the roof collapsed at one point.
Luckily, no one was home at the time, but two families lost everything they had inside.
“It just sucks for my daughter. It sucks for all of us really. I mean it’s just everything like my whole entire house is gone so clothes, shoes, hats. We need everything and all we have is the clothes on our back right now,” said Courtney Jefferson, displaced by fire.
The duplex will have to be torn down.
"The Red Cross" has been called in to help the families find someplace to stay.
No word on what caused the fire.
Jefferson does own her side of the duplex and does have home owner’s insurance.
