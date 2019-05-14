FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff’s County is working two fatal crashes that occurred Tuesday morning.
Highway K68 was closed after a fatal wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash. The sheriff’s office is encouraging people to find alternative routes.
Another fatal crash occurred on Interstate 35 at near mile marker 174. The Franklin County Sherriff’s Office is working the scene.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 on-air and online for the latest details.
