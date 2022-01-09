LA Screening of MacGruber

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(Gray News) - Officials have announced that Bob Saget, most known for his role as Danny Tanner in “Full House,” died Sunday at the age of 65.

