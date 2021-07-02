KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Could a COVID-19 vaccination lottery come to the Show-Me State?
An official from the State of Missouri confirmed Friday that they are discussing a vaccine incentive program.
It's not clear yet if it would be a lottery, the route several other states have went.
For example, the State of Ohio offered a million dollars or a full ride scholarship to those who entered the lottery.
Missouri's vaccination totals are among the worst in the country as of this week.
Data shows that 55 percent of adults have gotten their first shot, while less than half are fully vaccinated.
