GARDEN CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The mayor and city council of Garden City, MO have shuttered their police department.
Garden City Police Chief Thomas Alber was notified about 10 a.m. Wednesday that the city would immediately layoff the entire police department staff.
"No explanation was given nor plans to staff the police department beyond the chief," the police department stated in a Facebook post.
According to the Garden City Police Department website, the department has seven sworn officers and five civilian volunteers.
The police department said no further guidance was given for pending criminal cases or coverage of the city when the police chief is not on duty.
Garden City is located about 50 miles south of Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.