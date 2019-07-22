KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- Authorities say two police officers have been hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports that the wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday near the Kansas Speedway. Police say the driver of a truck struck the officers' police cruiser as they sat inside completing reports from a previous crash. The driver didn't stop.
Police described the officers' injuries as minor.
