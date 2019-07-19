KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There was police activity in the area of I-35 and NE Antioch Road in northern KC following an officer-involved shooting on Friday.
The interstate was temporarily closed in the area due to the police presence.
According to police, at least one officer shot an armed suspect.
The suspect is in custody and has been taken to the hospital.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
