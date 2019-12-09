KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say an off-duty officer woke up early Monday morning to discover a man standing in his kitchen, leading to gunfire and the man fleeing.
The Kansas City Police Department officer woke up around 2:30 a.m. to sounds of someone downstairs. Once he reached his kitchen, he found a man standing there and shot multiple times at the man, according to police.
Police said the officer is unsure if he hit the intruder, and the man ran off. Police are unsure which direction the man ran, and don't know if he was wounded.
Officers blocked off an area near St. John Avenue and Bales Avenue while investigating. They are trying to figure out how the man got into the house, and whether this was an attempted burglary or a targeted attack.
Although the officer was off-duty, police are treating this situation as an officer-involved shooting. That officer will be on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.
