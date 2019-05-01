OLATHE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has determined that an Olathe police officer was justified when he shot and wounded an 18-year-old homicide suspect.
Howe said said Tuesday in the ruling that Matthew Bibee Jr. made comments that indicated his intent to kill the officer.
Police were searching for a suspect in a carjacking on March 31 when the officer located Bibee. The officer's dash cam shows Bibee fired several times at the officer. The officer returned fire and hit Biebee and sustained shrapnel wound to his wrist. Investigators said that as Bibee was being led to a police car, he shouted that he was trying to take the officer's "life first."
Bibee was later charged with the March 29 murder of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.
He is jailed on $1 million bond on charges that include battery on a law enforcement officer and first-degree murder.
