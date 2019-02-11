OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Usually, a woman and her dogs walk along a private property. Over the weekend her dogs kept pulling her toward an area they normally don't go.
Tovi is normally very obedient. So when he was persistent, Nadiay Dibenedetto followed him. He brought her to an open manhole near 146th and Halsey streets in Olathe.
“Tovi just started pulling and pulling and pulling,” said Dibenedetto, who helped rescue a deer. “I was so scared to look. I did not know what I was going to see there. I looked, and I saw that beautiful face.”
When she saw a trapped deer down below, she called police. Dispatchers sent Olathe Animal Control Officer James Brackett.
“It was kind of panicking when it saw us. It was going around in circles and circles,” Brackett said.
Brackett believes the very thin deer was surviving on water that drained down into the hole.
“I could see ribs. The top of the pelvic bone. I would guess it had been down there for at least a week,” Brackett explained.
He used a catch pole to lift the doe to the surface.
“We were able to get it up. It made a couple sounds coming up like they do and it was able to run away,” Brackett voiced.
Dibenedetto says her dog, who was rescued one day before being euthanized, paid it forward.
“I'm like, ‘you rescued another animal.’ Oh yes I have two heroes. That's Tovi and the officer," Dibenedetto said.
After the deer took off, officers reported the open manhole to Johnson County. Officers placed crime scene tape around the open hole to alert others.
Johnson County Wastewater sent a crew out Tuesday morning to replace the lid on the open manhole.
Johnson County Wastewater has more than 56,000 manholes in their system. If anyone sees an open manhole that does not have a lid on correctly, you can report it by calling 913-715-8500.
