KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Nail-biting moments in Kansas City, Kansas as a driver on the run from police veers right towards an officer.
Authorities say the officer, who was on a bike, had to go off-roading to avoid being hit.
This all went down when the driver hit a dead end near 75th and Oakland Tuesday evening at 7:00.
Police are still on the hunt for that person. They were driving a Chevy Malibu.
If you have any information, call police.
