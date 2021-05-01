KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are on scene of an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened in the area of Maple Boulevard and East Missouri Avenue.
The Missouri Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation, according to Kansas City police.
KCPD is on scene of an officer-involved shooting near Maple Blvd and Independence Avenue. pic.twitter.com/eIehTQ72fu— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) May 1, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
