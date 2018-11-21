PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Platte County Prosecutors say a part-time police officer’s body camera recorded him stealing prescription pills from a DEA drug take back program inside a police station.
Drug take back events are supposed to give us a safe way to get rid of medication.
In this case, investigators say pills disappeared before they could be properly disposed of.
According to court records, the officer “flagged” a portion of video recorded by his dash camera for deletion.
Instead, the dash and body camera video were reviewed and submitted as evidence.
For decades, Dale Lightfoot has enjoyed living in his Lake Waukomis community.
He wasn’t surprised many of his neighbors took their unused prescription medications to a drug take back event.
”Doing the right thing, getting rid of drugs correctly,” said Dale Lightfoot, Lake Waukomis Resident.
“We allege that sadly that did not happen,” explained Eric Zahnd, Platte County Prosecutor.
Investigators say body camera video captured part-time Platte Woods Police Officer Richard Langley stealing prescription pain pills collected during the Lake Waukomis drug take back event.
“Who would ever think that with a body cam on, that you are not going to get caught? That's absurd. absolutely absurd,” proclaimed Lightfoot.
Platte Woods officers took a closer look at the video that Langley flagged for deletion. According to court records, it showed on October 27 without authorization to do so, he drove to the Lake Waukomis Police Station. Once he got to the door, the recording cut to audio only. Investigators say they heard the “rustling of plastic bags” and “pills being shaken in their bottles.”
After 18 minutes, investigators say Langley then drove back to the Platte Woods Police Station. Surveillance cameras there showed him getting out of his police car with what appeared to be a full pocket in his ballistic vest. After he went into his truck, he was seen with an empty vest pocket.
“It was their review of body cam footage that brought this crime to light,” said Zahnd.
Platte Woods officers also reviewed additional body camera video that allegedly showed Langley going back to the Lake Waukomis Police Station a second time on October 30. That time investigators say the body camera video and audio showed Langley sorting through bags of medications, selecting some and later unloading pill bottles into the center console of his personal truck. At one point he said to himself, “There happens to be more here”.
“Was quickly brought to light. Platte Woods immediately turned it over to the Platte County Sheriff’s Department,” explained Zahnd.
Platte County Detectives say they seized 38 pills from Langley’s truck that are suspected to be hydromorphone hydrochloride, a prescription pain reliever. Langley is charged with stealing a controlled substance. He is no longer a member of the Platte Woods Police Department.
“I’m glad they got him, and he wasn't smart enough to figure out the body cam,” said Lightfoot.
The Platte Woods Police Chief said he cannot discuss personnel matters but did say department policy does not allow an individual officer to request deletion of a video.
He added all video must be retained for a minimum of 180 days.
