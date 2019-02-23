A KCPD officer and a suspect are expected to be okay after both fell off a cliff during a foot chase in the area of 85th and Holmes.
Ambulances were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. on the fall.
It is unknown how tall the cliff may be and it is also unknown why the suspect fled from the officer.
Police say the suspect may have a broken arm, but they are in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.