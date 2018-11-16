LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Office of Inspector General said on Friday that they have investigated allegations of mismanagement from students, faculty, and administrators at Haskell Indian Nations University against the university’s president.
The complaints included allegations that the president and other university officials mishandled misconduct complaints, and that the president bullied employees, committed nepotism for the benefit of a family member, and showed favoritism toward a subordinate employee.
They said they also investigated allegations of an improper computer purchase using Title III funds.
The OIG said they found that university officials did not consistently follow Haskell’s guidelines for handling complaints of misconduct and that the university’s administration inaccurately reported crime statistics in 2014 and 2015.
They also found that employees felt bullied and intimidated by the president, and that the president’s presence in a meeting influenced a family member’s appointment to a high-level position.
They said they did not find evidence that the president showed favoritism or that computers were purchased improperly, as alleged.
During the investigation, they said they learned of allegations that a Haskell instructor had sexually assaulted a student. “We referred that matter to the Lawrence Police Department,” They said.
The full report can be viewed below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.