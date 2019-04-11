1 of 4 people shot at Kansas City home has died

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East 54th Street and Michigan Avenue on the city's east side.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of four people shot in front of a Kansas City home has died.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said in a news release that a male victim died Wednesday at a hospital. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Hernandez says three other victims - an 18-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man - were shot. There injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspects were on foot and shot from down the street from the home.

Police have not yet released any information on what led up to the shooting or any information on suspects.

