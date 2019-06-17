2 of 5 Kansas Citians hurt as boat explodes still hospitalized

COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -- Two of five people from Kansas City remain hospitalized after their boat exploded on the Lake of the Ozarks.
The 25-foot Chris Craft boat exploded and caught on fire Saturday afternoon at the Millstone Marina & RV resort.
Troopers responded to a boat explosion/flash fire on #LakeOfTheOzarks. 5 people were injured.We remind boaters to use the exhaust blower for at least 4 minutes after fueling & before starting the engine to remove gas vapors in the bilge.Prelim Info: https://t.co/HTyDwqACBR pic.twitter.com/ExH9nn3zx0— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 15, 2019
A preliminary report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the explosion apparently was caused by a build-up of gasoline vapors and a mechanical failure.
Ryan Baber, a family member, said the accident happened shortly after the boat was refueled.
A spokeswoman at University Hospital in Columbia says Baber's sister, Cynthia Sterling, and her partner, Carl Harris, were both in fair condition Monday.
The couple's 6-year daughter suffered burns. Barber said he and his father, Robert Baber, suffered minor burns and he has a sprained foot.
