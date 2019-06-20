ODESSA, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating after a bank was robbed in Odessa.
It happened on Thursday afternoon at the Bank of Odessa at 201 S. 2nd St.
Police said the suspect is a black man who is about 6 feet tall and has an average build.
He was wearing a red, striped shirt and light-colored jeans. He was also wearing a gray stocking cap.
If you see someone matching this description, the Odessa police ask you to call 911.
