FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The rain and thunderstorms are moving into and through the region as expected.
There have been a few thunderstorms just west of Kansas City that have produced some nickel- to dime-sized hail.
"I would expect the chance for marginally severe hail to continue through the evening hours," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony said.
The Storm Prediction Center agrees and now has the Kansas City area in a “marginal” risk of severe weather.
The SPC has shifted the risk for more numerous stronger thunderstorms over southern Missouri.
"Thunderstorms will taper to rain showers later tonight and Saturday morning. We will likely wake up to a mix of rain and snow. It won’t stick but the air will certainly have a winter feel once again for a few hours Saturday," Anthony said.
Scattered showers return to the forecast for the middle of next week.
