RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A house with people inside was hit by gunfire on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the house in the 5200 block of Blue Ridge Blvd. at about 8 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a home that had been hit by several gunshots.
An unknown number of people were inside the home when the shooting happened, police said.
No one was injured.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
