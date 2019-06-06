OAKVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- The Oakview Police Department is looking for a 93-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday.
Verlin G. Felton, a World War II veteran, is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.
He has a tattoo on his forearm and short-term memory loss.
His vehicle is a silver 2004 Cadillac Deville with Missouri license plates “KF4 K6P.”
Felton left his hospice residence in the 6400 block of N. Harrison St. on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and no one has been in contact with him since. He vehicle and medication are missing.
The police said "he cares for himself and no foul play is suspected."
Anyone who knows where he is should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Oakview Police Department at 816-781-7373.
