OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- An employee at a store in Oak Park Mall has been fired after video surfaced of a mother accusing him of cursing at a teen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
The video appeared on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, and in it a mother is seen confronting the employee in the Vans store before then confronting the store's manager.
The mother claims in the video that the employee first told her son to remove the hat, which is often associated with President Donald Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign, before then uttering curse words at the teen.
The teen who claimed to have been cursed at could be seen in the video of the confrontation wearing the hat.
A company spokesperson confirmed to KCTV5 Monday afternoon that the employee was fired.
"Our primary focus is to provide the best customer service experience," the spokesperson told KCTV5. "The actions and comments from one employee in our Oak Park location are in contrast with our company’s values and belief in personal expression. The employee is no longer with the company."
