KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old is facing charges after he is accused of bringing a loaded gun to Oak Park High School.
A witness told police she discovered the weapon on Nov. 3 when a cell phone in the bag went off. She reached in to silence it and saw the gun. She immediately called police.
Oak Park High School is located at 825 NE 79th Terr. in the North Kansas City School District.
The student who owned the bag was arrested. He told police he got the gun from a friend and carried it for personal protection.
He is now charged with unlawful use of a weapon and is expected to be tried as an adult.
