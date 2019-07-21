CARROLL COUNTY, MO (KCTV)- A 71-year-old Oak Grove woman was killed in a crash on Saturday in Carroll Co. MO.
At about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Missouri State Hwy. Patrol was called out to U.S. 65 Hwy, about a half-mile north of Route J, on a car that went off the road and struck a fence post.
When they arrived, they found 71-year-old Linda Grubb from Oak Grove deceased at the scene.
She was not wearing a seatbelt.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
