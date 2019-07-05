OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- Some people in Oak Grove are tired today after spending the night trying to keep water out of their homes following Thursday night’s flooding.
Debi Hackett is a homeowner and she said the problem isn’t new.
“It was coming in through the two window wells,” Hackett said.
Those windows are not a dam, so that shouldn’t be happening, but they broke under the pressure of the rain.
“It sounds like a waterfall or somebody opening a fire hydrant,” Hackett said.
She said this is the second time in four years a flood has burst through the windows. She lives on SW 19th Street, which is notorious in Oak Grove for flooding.
“We don’t have a storm system,” she said. “We don’t have culverts up here. We don’t have anything to deter the water away from us.”
She isn’t surprised anymore and isn’t rushing to clean up.
“I haven’t even started today because it’s supposed to keep raining,” she said.
People in Oak Grove are fed up and say the city is doing nothing.
Linda Lucas has lived in her house a long time.
Now she said, “I would not buy a house in this area, would not move to Oak Grove because of what the city has done to us.”
She and several other people on her block said they aren’t being heard, so KCTV5 News called the city and the mayor.
The mayor is out of town, but said he is aware of the issues. He said the city system can’t handle the amount of water that was seen on Thursday night.
Part of the problem is a construction site in the area. The lot is massive and has room for 35 houses.
According to Lucas, all of the changes mean water doesn't stop flowing down the hill until it hits her garage.
Some people who live in Oak Grove want to stay but are being washed out.
“We put our money in to big builders like this instead of improving storm drains, new curbs, new culverts,” Lucas said.
She said fixing the problems with the city’s roads won’t be easy. Meanwhile, the problems at her house get worse.
“Right now, I don’t want any more rain, any more thunder until we can get things cleaned up,” Lucas said.
We did not get calls back from the aldermen we called. City hall was closed because of the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.