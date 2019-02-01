OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) – The police in Oak Grove are looking for a man who has been charged for domestic violence assault.
According to the police, 61-year-old Donald E. Fritsche has a warrant out for his arrest for three counts of domestic violence assault that stemmed from an incident that happened on Thursday.
The warrant carries a bond of $75,000.
He may be driving a silver 2009 Lexus RX350 with dealer tags out of Missouri.
If you have any information about where this man is, contact your local law enforcement agency or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Do not approach Fritsche. He is considered dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.