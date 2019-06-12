Oak Grove police looking for alleged rapist

OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

40-year-old John L. Phelps of Oak Grove has a Jackson County Felony Warrant for 2 counts of Incest, 1st Degree Sodomy and Statutory Rape.

Phelps also has warrants for his Non-Compliant Sex Offender Status from a previous incident.

If you know Phelps' location, contact Oak Grove Police Department at (816) 690-3773, or send us a private message.

