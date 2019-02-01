OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) – The police in Oak Grove were looking for a man who has been charged for domestic violence assault.
According to the police, 61-year-old Donald E. Fritsche had a warrant out for his arrest for three counts of domestic violence assault that stemmed from an incident that happened on Thursday.
The warrant carries a bond of $75,000.
On Saturday, the police said Fritsche had been taken into custody.
