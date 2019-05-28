OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
The Oak Grove Police Department Detective Unit is trying to identify a suspect in reference to a stolen auto that occurred on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
The suspect is a male wearing a green and black hat that says "Kush".
If you know who he is, please contact the Oak Grove Police Department at (816) 690-3773 or via Facebook.
