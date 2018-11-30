OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) – An Oak Grove officer was injured after the person he pulled over punched him in the face.
The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m., when the officer pulled the car over on the entrance ramp to westbound I-70 from Broadway.
The driver got out of the car and began to approach the officer, but his hands were in his pockets and he wasn’t complying with verbal instructions.
He then walked back to the car, leaned in, came back his a cell phone in his hand, and asked why he had been stopped.
The officer explained that he had a headlight that wasn’t working and expired license plates, but the driver didn’t believe him.
The officer then went to the front of the car and show the driver the headlight, which is when the driver turned and hit the officer in the face.
When the officer tried to control him, a physical confrontation followed and that would continue until other officers arrived to help.
The officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
The driver had minor abrasions and was taken to taken to jail. Charges against him are pending.
