OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- Last week’s heavy rains caused some roads, yards and basements in Oak Grove to flood.
Neighbors told KCTV5 News on Friday they felt the city wasn’t doing enough to manage the storm water.
We reached out to city officials, again, on Monday and they told us they hear the complaints, but the issue is not high on their list of priorities.
KCTV5 spoke to neighbors who said their yards become planes of water when it rains. The drainage ditches will overflow in big storms, like they saw on the Fourth of July. The city says the ditches are the best it can do right now.
Storm water rushed through Oak Grove last week, flooding out streets and at least one woman’s basement. Neighbors are frustrated and want the city to focus on the problem.
“We put our money into [developing subdivision] instead of improving storm drains, new curbs, new culverts," said Linda Lucas, who is frustrated by flooding.
There has been a lot of turnover with city officials who manage improvement projects.
A new public works director started Monday, and the city administrator is interim. He says he expected to see the surface flooding.
"Seven inches of rain is a problem, and I really don’t think Oak Grove is unique. I don’t think it’s any better or worse," Interim City Administrator Mark Pentz said.
Pentz says residents are primarily concerned with road improvements. He says the city is also juggling a new police building and renovating City Hall.
"When it comes down to priorities and resources, there’s a lot of issues in a community like Oak Grove, and storm water management is just one of them. So it’ll have to be put on the list like everything else," Pentz said.
Upgrading the city drainage system is up for conversation, but the city hopes people keep a realistic view on the cost of change.
"We are talking millions. Even in a small community like Oak Grove to address these kinds of issues. Oak Grove just doesn’t have that kind of money," Pentz said.
There is a Board of Aldermen meeting next Monday. The city officials and neighbors KCTV5 spoke to anticipate storm water control to be a big topic of conversation.
